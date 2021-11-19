Church Street Christmas tree to arrive Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas takes over Church Street in Burlington on Friday.

The tree that centers downtown will be arriving around 10 a.m. That kicks off a whole list of holiday fun.

• Santa Parade - Nov. 26 at noon

• Tree Lighting Event - Nov. 26 at 5:00 p.m.

• Caroling Take-Over - Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Visits from Santa will take place all month long in the Homeport vestibule. That’ll be on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

