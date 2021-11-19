Advertisement

Church Street Christmas tree to arrive Friday

Burlington.
Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas takes over Church Street in Burlington on Friday.

The tree that centers downtown will be arriving around 10 a.m. That kicks off a whole list of holiday fun.

• Santa Parade - Nov. 26 at noon

• Tree Lighting Event - Nov. 26 at 5:00 p.m.

• Caroling Take-Over - Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Visits from Santa will take place all month long in the Homeport vestibule. That’ll be on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following weeks long manhunt
File photo
Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

Latest News

Vermont Cows in Rutland County Test Positive for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Rutland County cows test positive for EHD
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona/File
US secretary of education to visit Burlington schools
Flip Hunger The Bird Turkey Drive takes place this Sunday
Queen City Saints to host annual turkey drive this Sunday
Partial Lunar Eclipse in South Burlington
Glimpses of lunar eclipse captured in our region