Church Street Christmas tree to arrive Friday
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas takes over Church Street in Burlington on Friday.
The tree that centers downtown will be arriving around 10 a.m. That kicks off a whole list of holiday fun.
• Santa Parade - Nov. 26 at noon
• Tree Lighting Event - Nov. 26 at 5:00 p.m.
• Caroling Take-Over - Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Visits from Santa will take place all month long in the Homeport vestibule. That’ll be on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.