Community rallies to save the heart of collapsing Bellows Falls church

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Anyone traveling through the Bellows Falls train station will notice a new addition -- a 14-foot stained glass window. Though for many, it’s much more than just a window.

“The Parable of the Sower” comes from an old church that serves as a landmark in town. When the community heard that the building was scheduled to be torn down, it took a group effort to jump in and save it.

Sixty-six Atkinson Street has worn a lot of hats in its nearly 200 years. “Almost everybody in the village has memories at that building,” said Alisa Miller with Destination Bellows Falls.

Built in 1835, it was at one time or another a Baptist church, a Methodist meeting house, a grange, and up until five years ago, a YMCA.

“It’s interesting, if you go inside, what was once the sanctuary, you see the remains of the indoor baseball diamond put on the floor. I’ve talked with folks who remember not only learning how to play tee-ball in there, but also learning how to tap dance,” said Walter Wallace with the Rockingham Preservation Commission.

But the building has fallen into severe disrepair and is scheduled to be torn down on December 1st. “The building itself is in very sad shape. There’s a lot of good stuff there but there are certain elements like the stained glass window that we thought we might be able to conserve and preserve,” Wallace said.

The stained glass window is called “The Parable of the Sower.” And for many in Bellows Falls, it’s viewed as the heart of the crumbling building. “I loved going to church there. I would sit there and get in trouble for looking at the stained glass windows more than the bible,” Miller said.

Back in October, the Rockingham Preservation Commission made efforts to get funding from the town selectboard to try and pull the window out. The idea was to sell the 14-foot piece and use the money to help with other historic preservation projects around town. But the commission could not find the maker of the window, making its value impossible to calculate.

“It seemed not prudent to spend taxpayer dollars to take down something that really had no value. The word got out and people said, ‘No, we want it for the community,’” Wallace said.

That’s where the nonprofit Destination Bellows Falls stepped in. Alisa Miller set up a GoFundMe in early November to try to raise money to get it cut out and transported to the local train station safely. “In one week we raised over $6,000,” Miller said. Safe to call it a stained glass success.

Now, The Parable of the Sower lives in the Bellows Falls train station. “Probably the only place tall enough that anybody would be able to see it,” Miller said.

But Wallace says the train station could meet a fate similar to the old YMCA if something is not done soon. The building is still used every day but it was built in the 1920s and needs some work. “The train station is still standing but if we don’t do something with the train station now, 10 years from now it too will be facing the wrecker’s ball,” he said.

Most invested in the village’s history hope by putting the Parable of the Sower on display in the train station, it’ll prompt the effort needed to do just that. “Help save the window, help save the train station, and maybe a dozen other buildings scattered around the town of Rockingham,” Wallace said.

The plan is to build a plexiglass barrier to keep the Parable of the Sower on display. But with broken panes and old paint, a professional restoration will cost them $60,000. Miller says she’s confident they’ll be able to raise that money, too.

