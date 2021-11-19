Advertisement

Cuomo misrepresented COVID nursing home toll, report says

File
File(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The state Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

That’s according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret report. Assembly Member Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who reviewed a copy of the report Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release. The report covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims. A spokesperson says Cuomo hasn’t been allowed to see a copy of the report.

Cuomo denies misleading the public on nursing home deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
File photo
Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

Latest News

danger
Burlington High School families livid over state’s PCB do-over
Bob Maritano
Stuck in Vermont: Bob Maritano has volunteered in Chittenden County for 35 years
hotel
Will Vt. hotels accept state vouchers for homeless?
session
Will Vt. municipalities make use of mask mandate authority?