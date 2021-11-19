Glimpses of lunar eclipse captured in our region

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years was seen in some parts of our region early Friday morning.

We caught glimpses of it in South Burlington as clouds passed through.

Several WCAX viewers were able to see it with clear skies in other parts of the state.

So what caused it? The earth casted a shadow on the moon, caused by the sun, which gave it a little bit of a red hue, hence the blood moon name

It started around 4 a.m. and was visible for more than three hours.

Now, it isn’t a total lunar eclipse but NASA is calling it an “almost total” lunar eclipse because only about 99.1% of the moon will pass into the earths umbra.

We talked with a South Burlington resident who got up early to catch the eclipse with his camera.

“Well, it looked like the forecast called for a few breaks in the cloud tonight for the lunar eclipse so I came out with my equipment to take a few photos, also set up the telescope to see what I could see. A few breaks during the night, so I was able to get some photos. There was a break around 4-4:30 a.m. that was just beautiful with the moon and the stars around it, so that was worth waiting for,” said Greg Erianne.

The next eclipse is in May of 2022.

