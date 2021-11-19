Advertisement

Governors abandon pact to reduce transportation pollution

File
File(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker is abandoning his administration’s ambitious plan to create a multi-state compact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution after the deal failed to gain traction.

The announcement comes after Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who supported the initiative, indicated this week he was backing away from the Transportation and Climate Initiative. Rhode Island was the only other state to have expressed interest in the compact. Baker quickly followed suit on Thursday. The Republican had initially hoped more than a dozen states would sign on.

Critics had argued that the compact could have resulted in higher gas prices.

