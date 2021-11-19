Advertisement

Is Instagram violating Vt. consumer protection laws?

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Thursday he is joining seven other states in investigating Instagram over whether it has caused physical and mental harm to children and young adults, violating state consumer protection laws.

They’re investigating whether Meta platforms-- formerly known as Facebook-- promoted Instagram to children and young adults despite knowing that it led to physical and mental health harm. It comes after revelations by The Wall Street Journal that Facebook officials knew Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

Darren Perron spoke with Donovan about what he hopes the investigation will accomplish.

