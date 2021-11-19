Advertisement

Massachusetts man arrested following weeks long manhunt

Ivan Carmona, 29
Ivan Carmona, 29(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man wanted for kidnapping in Vermont is behind bars Thursday after evading police for weeks.

Police arrested 29 year old, Ivan Carmona, of Springfield. Back in September, Police say, Carmona went to a home in Newport, took a resident at gunpoint, and brought them to Brownington against their will. Police say the victim was able to get away and contact police.

Wednesday, Police saw a black Cadillac driving erratically on Bear Mountain Road in North Troy. Police tried to stop the car but were unable to because the suspects got out and ran on foot.

Then on Thursday, Police were notified that some activity was happening in the same area where the suspects took off on foot, and found two men walking on Guay Farm Road. They were identified as Carmona and Jeremy Bathalon, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Related Stories:

Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
Bank surveillance footage
Vermont man pleads guilty to robbing New Hampshire bank
There have been 62 deaths on Vermont roads so far this year. Two of those were on Route 22A.
Fair Haven residents concerned with recent deadly crashes on VT-22A
Students at the Rutland Intermediate School get to see the snowplow they named, Luke Snow Walker.
Student-named snowplows visit Vermont schools

Latest News

Memorial in Montpelier to remember those who died in the 1986 shuttle accident
Rededicating and relocating a memorial in Montpelier
A memorial in Montpelier to honor those who died in the 1986 shuttle accident
Rededicating a memorial for the Challenger Space Shuttle
Mt. Abraham Middle High School welcomes audiences for Beauty & the Beast
Audiences return for Mt. Abraham fall musical
Vermont high school performs a production of Beauty and the Beast
A look behind the scenes of a Vermont High School production of Beauty and the Beast