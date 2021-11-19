Massachusetts man arrested following weeks long manhunt

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man wanted for kidnapping in Vermont is behind bars Thursday after evading police for weeks.

Police arrested 29 year old, Ivan Carmona, of Springfield. Back in September, Police say, Carmona went to a home in Newport, took a resident at gunpoint, and brought them to Brownington against their will. Police say the victim was able to get away and contact police.

Wednesday, Police saw a black Cadillac driving erratically on Bear Mountain Road in North Troy. Police tried to stop the car but were unable to because the suspects got out and ran on foot.

Then on Thursday, Police were notified that some activity was happening in the same area where the suspects took off on foot, and found two men walking on Guay Farm Road. They were identified as Carmona and Jeremy Bathalon, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Related Stories:

Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.