New Hampshire takes vaccine cash after months of protests

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers have accepted $22.5 million in federal COVID-19 vaccine funding that has sparked intense debate and angry protests for the last two months.

The Joint Fiscal Committee in September tabled a request to spend the money to hire new workers to promote the vaccine and help providers comply with the state’s new vaccine registry system. Three Republicans joined the committee’s three Democrats in voting Friday to accept the money. Four Republicans voted no.

The Executive Council initially rejected the money but voted last week to accept it.

