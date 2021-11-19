Out-of-business music store offers instruments to ADK schools

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Christmas came early for some school band programs across the Adirondacks.

On a chilly November afternoon in the Ticonderoga High School parking lot, students have set up a jam session.

The instruments like the students are playing came free of charge to their respective school districts thanks to people like Evan Mack and his program We Are Instrumental. “Most students can not afford to rent instruments, so the inventories are owned by the schools,” Mack said.

That inventory gets a lot of use and over the years leads to battered and broken equipment. We Are Instrumental is designed to help schools districts across the Adirondacks replace, repair, and restock their musical instruments at no charge. “Really, what inspired me to act mostly was how well these students play, despite having these barriers of having mangled or broke instruments, they are making beautiful music,” Mack said.

Now, 130 new or slightly used instruments are headed to schools around the Adirondacks -- all from Barcone’s Music just south of Albany. “It’s time, I know it’s an ending of an era,” said the store’s Elizabeth Diamond.

The shop has been around for decades and it recently went out of business. It is selling off its inventory at an affordable cost to the program, which turns it around to students and teachers. “Help us and help me help the students -- that’s huge,” said Ben Baker, a North Warren teacher.

“Money was the last thought, said Tim Barcone, the shop’s owner.

“I think that music programs are a huge part of children’s growth and development and it is necessary for school districts to keep them going,” added Diamond.

And they are bringing people together, one note at a time.

