Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Miho

This 13 year-old female cat is looking for a new home.
This 13 year-old female cat is looking for a new home.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 13-year-old female spayed cat named Miho.

Miho is a sweet girl. She loves her treats and her snuggles. She does take a little bit to warm up to new people. But once she does she will want all of your attention. This lovely lady is looking for her new home. To learn more about this girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
File photo
Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

Latest News

File image
Vermont leads US in pandemic overdose death rate
Will Vt. municipalities make use of mask mandate authority?
Plans are moving ahead in Newbury to open a new secure residential treatment facility for...
Vt. appealing Newbury DRB’s denial of youth detention facility
"Parable of the Sower" stained glass finds a new home at the Bellows Falls train station.
Community rallies to save the heart of collapsing Bellows Falls church