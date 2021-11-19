Pets with Potential: Meet Miho

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 13-year-old female spayed cat named Miho.

Miho is a sweet girl. She loves her treats and her snuggles. She does take a little bit to warm up to new people. But once she does she will want all of your attention. This lovely lady is looking for her new home. To learn more about this girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

