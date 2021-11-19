Port Henry assessor charged with forging absentee ballot applications

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Port Henry town assessor has been arrested after police say he forged applications for absentee ballots.

New York State Police say Eugene Williams Jr., 61, was arrested Thursday and charged with forgery, illegal voting, and related charges.

Authorities say he forged and submitted two applications for absentee ballots.

He was arraigned in Elizabethtown and released.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.