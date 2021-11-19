Advertisement

Queen City Saints to host annual turkey drive this Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend, volunteers will be participate in Flip Hunger The Bird, an annual turkey drive. It’s all to benefit Feeding Chittenden.

Queen City Saints is hosting its 10th annual drop off.

It’s happening Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Intervale Center in Burlington.

Organizers say last year, they donated more than 900 turkeys in a virtual drive. This year, they’re hoping people will use COVID precautions and quickly drop off all sizes of birds.

“Smaller birds, chickens, turkey breasts, smaller cuts of meat for smaller families and individuals that live alone that might want to enjoy that over Thanksgiving are also appreciated. Really just a wide poultry net,” said Megan Frenzen, a co-founder of the event.

If you’re not able to drop off a turkey, Queen City Saints is also collecting virtual donations.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
Bank surveillance footage
Vermont man pleads guilty to robbing New Hampshire bank
There have been 62 deaths on Vermont roads so far this year. Two of those were on Route 22A.
Fair Haven residents concerned with recent deadly crashes on VT-22A
File photo
Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

Latest News

Partial Lunar Eclipse in South Burlington
Glimpses of lunar eclipse captured in our region
Viewer photos.
Glimpses of lunar eclipse captured in our region
The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years was seen in some parts of our region early Friday...
Lunar Eclipse seen in South Burlington
South Burlington
Glimpses of lunar eclipse captured in our region
Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following weeks long manhunt