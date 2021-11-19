Queen City Saints to host annual turkey drive this Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend, volunteers will be participate in Flip Hunger The Bird, an annual turkey drive. It’s all to benefit Feeding Chittenden.

Queen City Saints is hosting its 10th annual drop off.

It’s happening Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Intervale Center in Burlington.

Organizers say last year, they donated more than 900 turkeys in a virtual drive. This year, they’re hoping people will use COVID precautions and quickly drop off all sizes of birds.

“Smaller birds, chickens, turkey breasts, smaller cuts of meat for smaller families and individuals that live alone that might want to enjoy that over Thanksgiving are also appreciated. Really just a wide poultry net,” said Megan Frenzen, a co-founder of the event.

If you’re not able to drop off a turkey, Queen City Saints is also collecting virtual donations.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.