Rededicating and relocating a memorial in Montpelier

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -The city of Montpelier is re-dedicating a memorial honoring the crew aboard the Challenger Space Shuttle.

The fatal accident happened 35 years ago in January of 1986. On board were seven astronauts, including New Hampshire teacher, Christa McAuliffe. McAuliffe died in the accident.

A monument was built shortly afterward near National Life in Montpelier, but wasn’t accessible to the public. So, community members recently moved the memorial to a more visible location, next to Montpelier High School and the bike path.

Robert Hannum, of Montpelier visited the memorial and says “for me its the sacrifice that seven people made including a science teacher from New Hampshire. It still moves me. I feel like I got through it, but I never got over it.”

Montpelier leaders say in the months before launch - local high school students sent letters to Christa McAuliffe.

They say having the memorial near downtown will help students and the community remember.

