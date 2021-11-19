Rutland County cows test positive for EHD

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont cows in Rutland County have tested positive for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease.

It’s the first case of EHD in cows in the Green Mountains.

The Vermont Agriculture Agency says there is no evidence the virus infects humans and livestock infections does not mean there is a food safety risk.

The mortality rate for infected cattle is less than 10%. There is reportedly no specific treatment for EHD, other than supportive care.

EHD infection is most often fatal to White-tailed deer in the northeast and has also been detected here in deer.

Experts say as with cattle, EHD in deer does not pose a food safety risk.

EHD virus is most commonly transmitted by “no-see-ums”.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.