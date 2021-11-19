Advertisement

Sex offender to be released in Burlington area

John Brooks
John Brooks(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County authorities are warning about a sex offender scheduled to be released next week.

Officials say John Brook, 58, will be released Monday from the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections after serving his sentence for sexually assaulting an adolescent male. They say Brooks is in the moderate-low risk category to re-offend.

Brooks will be registered as homeless in Chittenden County with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.

