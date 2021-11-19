Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Bob Maritano has volunteered in Chittenden County for 35 years

Bob Maritano
Bob Maritano(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 82 years old, Bob Maritano stays moving and gets a lot of mileage on his car.

For 35 years, he has been volunteering for local nonprofits and feeding people, including residents of his senior living facility in Winooski.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got to see him make some antipasto sandwich wraps for residents on a Monday afternoon.

