Troy man dies in 2-car crash

WESTFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a crash in Orleans County killed one person Friday morning.

It happened in the town of Westfield just south of Buck Hill Rd. Authorities say Corey Pion, 30, of Troy, was headed south on Route 100 when he lost control and veered into the northbound lane, hitting a pickup truck coming the other way. Pion died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Marc Mcallister, 71, of Lowell, was taken to North Country Hospital for what police say were minor injuries. Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was closed for about three hours

