Advertisement

Troy man dies in 2-car crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a crash in Orleans County killed one person Friday morning.

It happened in the town of Westfield just south of Buck Hill Rd. Authorities say Corey Pion, 30, of Troy, was headed south on Route 100 when he lost control and veered into the northbound lane, hitting a pickup truck coming the other way. Pion died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Marc Mcallister, 71, of Lowell, was taken to North Country Hospital for what police say were minor injuries. Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was closed for about three hours

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Weathersfield incident
Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
Missing hunter found safe in Swanton
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
File photo
Feds drop charges against suspect in Rutland raid

Latest News

"Parable of the Sower" stained glass finds a new home at the Bellows Falls train station.
Community rallies to save the heart of collapsing Bellows Falls church
New Hampshire takes vaccine cash after months of protests
File photo
Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids
x
NY lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe