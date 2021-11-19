US secretary of education to visit Burlington schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Secretary of Education will be in Burlington visiting two elementary schools Friday.

Secretary Miguel Cardona will join Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes. He’ll be talking about the importance of early childhood education.

Then he’ll be at Champlain Elementary School to encourage kids to get vaccinated.

His tour starts at 9:15 a.m. and will be wrapped up by around 11:40 a.m.

