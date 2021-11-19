Advertisement

US secretary of education to visit Burlington schools

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona/File
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona/File(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Secretary of Education will be in Burlington visiting two elementary schools Friday.

Secretary Miguel Cardona will join Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes. He’ll be talking about the importance of early childhood education.

Then he’ll be at Champlain Elementary School to encourage kids to get vaccinated.

His tour starts at 9:15 a.m. and will be wrapped up by around 11:40 a.m.

