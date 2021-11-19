Advertisement

Vermont’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% in October

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% in October, unchanged from the previous month.

The national unemployment rate for October was 4.6%, a drop of ten-tenths of a percentage point from September. Around Vermont, the rate ranged from 1.2% in White River Junction to 2.6% in Bennington.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says as the state “celebrates National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont, it is important to recognize the incredible value these programs add to our economy.” He says “apprenticeships are industry-driven, high-quality career pathways, which allow participants to learn while they earn’ and employers to grow their own talent pipelines.”

