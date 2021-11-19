Villanova upends UVM in NCAA first round

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The visiting Villanova Wildcats converted a first half penalty kick and withstood a second half UVM barrage to earn a 1-0 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship Thursday night at Virtue Field. With the loss, Vermont’s season comes to a close with a final record of 13-5-2.

The decisive moment came in the 28th minute, when Noah Egan lost the ball at the back, then took down Seidu Shamsudeen in the box. Lyam Mackinnon stepped up and blasted his shot into the top right portion of the goal to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Vermont’s failure to score was not for lack of trying. The Catamounts poured in 30 shots on the evening as Nova held on. But just five of those found their target, and Carson Williams was perfect in net to maintain the 1-0 scoreline.

“The hard part is that we played really well,” said UVM head coach Rob Dow after the game. “I felt like we deserved more in the match. You want (Alex) Nagy to take more shots...Nacho (Lerech) had some close ones too. Credit to the keeper, they made some good saves, the back line blocked some good shots. They ended up being committed there and defended all eleven players and they got the result.”

Villanova moves on to the second round for the first time in school history. They will face #4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Sunday.

