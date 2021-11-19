Advertisement

Vt. appealing Newbury DRB’s denial of youth detention facility

Plans are moving ahead in Newbury to open a new secure residential treatment facility for...
Plans are moving ahead in Newbury to open a new secure residential treatment facility for troubled youth, but at least one neighbor is saying not in my backyard.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is appealing the Newbury Development Review Board’s denial of a proposed youth detention center.

The board unanimously rejected a proposed six-bed treatment center for the most violent young offenders. The $3 million facility would have replaced the Woodside center in Essex.

The Department for Children and Families says they are appealing the board’s decision, but is also making contingency plans for another facility if the appeal fails. “We still believe this is the right location for this program and this facility, the right building. We believe it’s the right programming to meet the needs of the youth that will be provided and we believe that it’s the right provider to provide that treatment,” said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown.

The appeal process could take up to six months. The state is also awaiting an Act 250 permit decision.

