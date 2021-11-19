Will Vt. municipalities make use of mask mandate authority?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday for a special session to allow municipalities to pass mask mandates. But will towns and cities take them up on that offer?

For the first time since the pandemic drove lawmakers online, all 150 House members will be returning to Montpelier Monday. The Senate will still be conducting business mostly remotely. It’s all aimed at passing one bill -- a measure giving towns and cities the power to pass local mask mandates. They would need to be renewed every 30 days and would expire in April.

Brattleboro passed a mandate in August but under existing state law, towns don’t have the authority to enact such rules. Selectboard Vice-Chair Ian Goodnow says having a government mandate in place like the one that existed prior to June, took the onus of enforcement off of businesses. “I think that allowing for municipalities to implement the mask mandates will be a very good stopgap as boosters get out to the public,” he said.

Others still want the state to take a harder approach. In Montpelier, the City Council wants a statewide mandate because they’re worried about creating a patchwork of policies. “It’s not necessarily going to cover a contiguous space and we know that people are always coming in and out of our respective towns and we know that it would be more effective if we could have the entire state be covered,” said Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson.

State leaders say localized mandates have been effective, but that was before delta. Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says in other states with localized mandates, compliance has been challenging.

Many town officials we spoke to say they’re still deciding whether they would use the new law. St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead says they are hoping the policy will be a step toward giving local selectboards more control. “What I’m hearing is that the state trusts local municipal governments to choose what’s best for them and I hope that’s promising, that the Legislature can apply that concept to other areas that municipalities have been requesting local governance and home rule,” he said.

