BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will clear out through the early morning hours on Saturday with some cold temperatures to start the weekend. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds will gradually return to the region by the end of the day with highs by the afternoon getting into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Overall the second half of the weekend is looking quiet as well. Clouds will continue to thicken up during the day on Sunday, with any wet weather holding off until the end of the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Plan on periods of rain on Sunday night and into the first half of Sunday. It will be windy as well ahead of a cold front that will work its way through by early afternoon on Monday.

Rain showers will change over to snow showers on Monday afternoon and into the overnight with some light accumulation possible over the higher elevations through early on Tuesday. It will be colder on Tuesday as well with highs only in the low to mid 30s. It will be mostly cloudy and blustery on Tuesday with scattered snow showers.

Travel weather is looking good over the northeast heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in upper 30s and low 40s. There may be a chance of rain showers on Friday, and then mostly cloudy next weekend with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

