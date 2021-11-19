BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After that crazy weather day on Thursday with those wild temperature swings, today will be a more typical mid-November day. There will be lots of clouds, but also a few sunny breaks. A few snow showers will be flying around, mainly in the mountains. And it will be blustery out of the WNW, making it feel even chillier.

It will clear out overnight and be full moonlit. The wind will die down, so we will get some good radiational cooling. Temperatures will bottom our in the upper teens to low/mid 20s by Saturday morning.

The weekend will start out okay with lots of sunshine on Saturday. Some clouds will move in later in the day. Sunday will be the cloudier weekend day. There may be a quick, early flurry or two, otherwise just lots of clouds. It will turn breezy out of the south as another frontal system comes at us from the west.

That next front will bring another round of rain here on Sunday night into Monday. It will be breezy out of the south late Sunday into early Monday. As the front moves through from west to east, the rain will move out to our east. There will be a lull in the action Monday night before a trailing trough of low pressure swings through on Tuesday with some snow showers, mainly in the mountains. It will be chilly & blustery out of the NNW on Tuesday.

We’ll get the sunshine back on Wednesday - that big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. But it will still be chilly & blustery.

Right now, Thanksgiving is looking good, with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

