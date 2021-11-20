Adirondack Young Professionals hosting Winter Apparel Drive this weekend

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The non-profit, Adirondack Young Professionals, is hosting a winter apparel drive this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, members will be collecting new and lightly-worn winter clothes in the U.S. Oval parking lot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The non-profit is accepting everything from children’s coats, boots, hats, mittens, and ski pants.

Adirondack Young Professionals teamed up with the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties to determine who is in need of clothing this winter.

“Last year, it was really just a mix of any age. This year, [the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity] asked us to focus a little bit more on the children’s stuff so it’s nice to have a partnership with JCEO to look to them to see what the need is in the community and whatever demographic needs it,” said Meghan Weeden of the Adirondack Young Professionals group.

Organizers are asking that the donated items be clean, fully functional and without holes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.