Advertisement

Adirondack Young Professionals hosting Winter Apparel Drive this weekend

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The non-profit, Adirondack Young Professionals, is hosting a winter apparel drive this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, members will be collecting new and lightly-worn winter clothes in the U.S. Oval parking lot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The non-profit is accepting everything from children’s coats, boots, hats, mittens, and ski pants.

Adirondack Young Professionals teamed up with the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties to determine who is in need of clothing this winter.

“Last year, it was really just a mix of any age. This year, [the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity] asked us to focus a little bit more on the children’s stuff so it’s nice to have a partnership with JCEO to look to them to see what the need is in the community and whatever demographic needs it,” said Meghan Weeden of the Adirondack Young Professionals group.

Organizers are asking that the donated items be clean, fully functional and without holes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
The future home of the Burlington High School may not be going that far after all.
Burlington High School families livid over state’s PCB do-over
John Brooks
Sex offender to be released in Burlington area
Troy man dies in 2-car crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Newport City Fire Department
Coventry home damaged, driver injured in crash
The transgender flag.
Saturday marks Transgender Day of Remembrance
Border file photo.
Canada relaxes testing requirement for short trips across the border
Richard Kemp Center
New cultural empowerment center to open in Burlington