BHS holds their own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington seniors got their very own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and they didn’t even have to travel to New York City.

Burlington High School held the celebration on Friday right inside their new high school, which of course is formally known as the old Macy’s department store.

The school posted the videos on social media and Macy’s gave their approval with two red hearts.

Thank you class is 2022 for creating such a special memory. Posted by Burlington High School on Friday, November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.