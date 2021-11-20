BHS holds their own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington seniors got their very own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and they didn’t even have to travel to New York City.
Burlington High School held the celebration on Friday right inside their new high school, which of course is formally known as the old Macy’s department store.
The school posted the videos on social media and Macy’s gave their approval with two red hearts.
