Advertisement

BHS holds their own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington seniors got their very own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and they didn’t even have to travel to New York City.

Burlington High School held the celebration on Friday right inside their new high school, which of course is formally known as the old Macy’s department store.

The school posted the videos on social media and Macy’s gave their approval with two red hearts.

Thank you class is 2022 for creating such a special memory.

Posted by Burlington High School on Friday, November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
The future home of the Burlington High School may not be going that far after all.
Burlington High School families livid over state’s PCB do-over
John Brooks
Sex offender to be released in Burlington area
Troy man dies in 2-car crash

Latest News

South Burlington has been awarded federal money to build a bike and pedestrian bridge over I-89.
South Burlington awarded money for bike/pedestrian bridge over I-89
South Burlington has been awarded federal money to build a bike and pedestrian bridge over I-89.
South Burlington awarded money for bike/pedestrian bridge over I-89
This week’s Pet with Potential is Mihai, a 13-year-old spayed female cat.
Pets With Potential: Meet Mihai
This week’s Pet with Potential is Mihai, a 13-year-old spayed female cat.
Pets with Potential: Mihai