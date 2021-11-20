Canada relaxes testing requirement for short trips across the border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Canadian Government has officially relaxed its testing requirement for short trips across the border.

Starting November 30, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer need a negative COVID test to return home.

Officials say it’ll make it easier and less expensive to travel across the border since the required molecular PCR COVID tests can cost $300.

This is for trips of less than 72 hours.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott welcomes the news.

“Our Canadian friends who live in border towns are integral to the fabric of Vermont, and they create economic opportunity for both sides of the border. We support this decision to ease cross border restrictions and thank the Canadian Government for recognizing the financial and logistical burden the testing requirement was,” said Scott in a statement.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik says while this is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done.

“I will continue to advocate to remove the remaining burdens, including the testing requirement for American travelers seeking to enter Canada, until we achieve full normalcy,” said Stefanik.

