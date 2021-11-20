Coventry home damaged, driver injured in crash

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A pickup truck driver is injured after crashing into this home in Coventry.

The Newport City Fire Department says this happened Thursday night at a home on Main Street.

They say the pickup removed much of the front of the house and separated part of the home from the main structure.

We’re told no one was home at the time.

Crews also put out a small fire in a wood stove.

Power was disconnected from the home and state police are now investigating.

At 22:39 on November 18th, CNFD responded to Main Street in Coventry for a truck that had crashed into a house. The... Posted by Newport City Fire Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

