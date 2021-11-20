Advertisement

Hoopcats come back to down Yale

61-53 win moves Vermont to 3-1 on the season
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may have been a bit of a rock fight, but the UVM men’s basketball team did enough on both ends of the floor to earn a 61-53 win over Yale Friday afternoon at Patrick Gym. With the victory, the Cats move to 3-1 on the season.

Despite shooting just over 36% from the field, Vermont was able to find the buckets late to overcome a handful of five-point second half deficits. Ryan Davis led the way with 18, Benny Shungu added 13, and Justin Mazzulla chipped in 8, most of them down the stretch.

“It was a really win against a really good Yale team that’s picked to win the Ivy League,” said head coach John Becker after the game. “Coach Jones does an incredible job with that team. They’re always well prepared and play hard and tough and we really had to earn it tonight. And it was a great win.”

It was UVM’s fourth win in the last five meetings with Yale, as the two New England midmajor powers resumed their mostly-annual rivalry after COVID canceled last year’s matchup.

Vermont will now head down to Florida for next week’s Gulf Coast Showcase. The Cats open with a quarterfinal against Oakland Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

