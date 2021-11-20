Advertisement

Pets With Potential: Meet Mihai

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Mihai, a 13-year-old spayed female cat.

She is a senior lady, but she does still have a lot of spunk to her. She is known for being a lap cat and wanting lots of attention in her home when she’s comfortable. She’ll probably do best in a home that’s a little bit quieter, possibly adults or older children that could respect her space.

If you want to learn more about this soft little buddy you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

