Saturday marks Transgender Day of Remembrance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People across the world are acknowledging Transgender Day of Remembrance and honoring the lives of people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is recognized every year on November 20 during Transgender Awareness Week.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 47 transgender people, most of whom were trans women of color, have been murdered so far this year in the United States. Advocates say “at least” because many times, transgender deaths go unreported or misreported.

Dana Kaplan, the executive director of Outright Vermont, says as they mourn the lives lost, they also focus on finding reasons to celebrate.

“For us, it really important to make sure we’re showing a different narrative and creating different opportunities for youth to know the beauty that comes with being who they are,” said Kaplan. “We want to make sure that we’re doing all that we can to really counter that narrative that we hear so much, which is the linking to violence and hostility with being trans.”

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign reported 44 transgender people were killed. This year, that number has already been surpassed with one month left in the year and 2021 is on track to become the most violent year on record since the organization began tracking these numbers in 2013.

