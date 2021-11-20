Advertisement

South Burlington awarded money for bike/pedestrian bridge over I-89

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington has been awarded federal money to build a bike and pedestrian bridge over I-89.

The city says currently walkers and bikers have to go through four on-and-of ramps next to fast traffic. They say crossing the interstate on Route 2/Williston Road is one of the busiest interstate exchanges in the state.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded South Burlington nearly $10-milion for this project.

Top Vermont lawmakers say this will do a lot for the state in combatting climate change.

