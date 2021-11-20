Troy man killed in head-on crash

WESTFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Troy man is dead following a crash, and police say ice and snow may have been a factor.

Vermont State Police say just after 8 a.m. on Friday, 30-year-old Corey Pion lost control and hit another car head-on.

This was on Route 100 in Westfield, just south of Buck Hill Road.

The driver that Pion hit head-on, reportedly tried to slow down to avoid a collision, but couldn’t. He was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Police say Pion died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for about three hours for cleanup.

