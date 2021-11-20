Advertisement

Vermonters react to Rittenhouse acquittal

By Rachel Mann
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 18 year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted from the five felony charges he was up against.

Those charges stem from the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the injuring of Gaige Grosskreutz at a protest of police violence against Black people in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This case has become a debate over guns, self-defense and racial injustice in the U.S.

Vermont law professor Jared Carter said there’s a good chance it wouldn’t have played out differently if it had happened here. Criminal law varies state to state, but he says Wisconsin and Vermont’s laws regarding self-defense claims are similar.

Upset but not surprised is how many people describe their reaction to Rittenhouse being acquitted on all charges.

“It’s just going to set a precedent for other people his age, the same demographic, that doing the things he did are okay when they are obviously not okay,” said Julia Bednarz, a UVM student.

Others have mixed feelings on the verdict, saying it’s hard to tell if Rittenhouse is telling the truth.

“If he didn’t, it will haunt him for the rest of his life. If he did, he should feel okay and relaxed about what went on,” said Burlington resident Highway Sicka. “If he had to lie to get out of trouble he did it wrong.”

Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse was telling jurors he fatally shot two men and injured another in self-defense. Carter said that’s a hard claim to go against.

“Often times there’s what’s called a mens rea element. The prosecution has the burden of proving the defendant either had the intent to cause the harm or was reckless,” Carter explained. “And if a prosecutor fails to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury-- then there has to be an acquittal.”

The state of Vermont has similar laws to Wisconsin. Carter said if the case was tried here, the only major difference would be the demographic of the jury.

“There’s certainly drawbacks to this system we have, but on balance, that’s how we designed it as a protection against overzealous prosecutors and corrupt judges,” Carter said. “That’s what a jury is supposed to do.”

Some said the case points out flaws in the justice system.

“I think it’s a complicated case. I can definitely see both sides. The guy’s not really supposed to be there in the first place. He’s placing himself in a bad situation,” said Jacob Duncan, visiting from New York. “But at the same time if someone is attacking him, I can see where he has the right to self defense.”

“I feel like if he was a different skin color, something would’ve been different,” said Tiffany Lee. “However, we do have a lot of flaws in our justice system and he needed some sort of punishment if anything.”

It took the jury about three and a half days of deliberation to acquit Rittenhouse.

