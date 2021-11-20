What to do Saturday, Nov. 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a look at what you can do this Saturday, Nov. 20.

The 2021 Made in Vermont Marketplace is happening Saturday. If you want a place to browse and shop various Vermont-made products, this is the trade show for you.

The exhibit starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington.

In order to attend, you must show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and children under 12 can get in for free.

Click here for more information.

If you’re looking for another way to shop locally, Highgate Elementary is hosting its 16th annual Craft/Vendor show Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can browse and shop more than 100 craft and vendor tables. It goes until 3 p.m. Masks are required.

It’s getting a bit chilly outside, so Point Au Roche State Park organized an event to help Cope with the Cold. Guests will be guided through the many ways park animals survive the harsh Vermont winters.

This event is for all ages. It starts at 10 a.m. at the State Park and will go on until 11 a.m.

