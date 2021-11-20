Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Nov. 20

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a look at what you can do this Saturday, Nov. 20.

The 2021 Made in Vermont Marketplace is happening Saturday. If you want a place to browse and shop various Vermont-made products, this is the trade show for you.

The exhibit starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington.

In order to attend, you must show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and children under 12 can get in for free.

Click here for more information.

If you’re looking for another way to shop locally, Highgate Elementary is hosting its 16th annual Craft/Vendor show Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can browse and shop more than 100 craft and vendor tables. It goes until 3 p.m. Masks are required.

It’s getting a bit chilly outside, so Point Au Roche State Park organized an event to help Cope with the Cold. Guests will be guided through the many ways park animals survive the harsh Vermont winters.

This event is for all ages. It starts at 10 a.m. at the State Park and will go on until 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
The future home of the Burlington High School may not be going that far after all.
Burlington High School families livid over state’s PCB do-over
John Brooks
Sex offender to be released in Burlington area
Troy man dies in 2-car crash

Latest News

What you can do this Saturday, November 20th.
What to do Saturday, Nov. 20
Courtesy: Newport City Fire Department
Coventry home damaged, driver injured in crash
A pickup truck driver is injured after crashing into this home in Coventry.
Coventry home damaged, driver injured in crash
South Burlington has been awarded federal money to build a bike and pedestrian bridge over I-89.
South Burlington awarded money for bike/pedestrian bridge over I-89