Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll get a break from the active weather this weekend. For today, morning sun will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. It will be dry, however. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. A warm front will touch off a few flurries tonight, and a few showers Sunday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. A slow-moving cold front will then bring more steady rain Sunday night into Monday morning, then taper to scattered afternoon showers.
Tuesday will be blustery and cold, with highs only in the low 30s. Some flurries are possible. The good news is the weather will cooperate on Wednesday, which is a big travel day. Expect mostly sunny skies. Thanksgiving will be quiet as well. A weak system could touch off a few valley showers and mountain snow showers Black Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
