Advertisement

Buy a Made in Vermont gift at this year’s marketplace

By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands, according to Marketplace staff, took home a piece of Vermont on Saturday.

The 2021 Made in Vermont Marketplace in South Burlington brought many local crafters and businesses back after losing last year’s event to the pandemic.

Customers can browse a variety of products made right here in the Green Mountain State.

“To see people love your products and to encourage you to continue, and to ask if they can order online, to say where can I get these things in stores? It’s just huge,” Cathy Branon of Branon’s Barrywilde Maples said. “It keeps us going and it keeps us wanting to work as hard as we are working.”

The marketplace is open at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 870 Williston Road on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours to attend. Masks are also required.

We are reminding everyone who plans to come to the Made in Vermont Marketplace this weekend that: 😷 Masks are...

Posted by Made in Vermont Marketplace on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivan Carmona
Massachusetts man arrested following lengthy manhunt
The future home of the Burlington High School may not be going that far after all.
Burlington High School families livid over state’s PCB do-over
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse.
Vermonters react to Rittenhouse acquittal
John Brooks
Sex offender to be released in Burlington area

Latest News

Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Rise in Newport prison COVID-19 cases amid two facility outbreaks
Pedestrian Bridge Project in S. Burlington
Federal grant to help pave the way for pedestrian bridge project
Orford, N.H.
N.H. authorities investigating suspicious death
Courtesy: Newport City Fire Department
Coventry home damaged, driver injured in crash