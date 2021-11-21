Buy a Made in Vermont gift at this year’s marketplace

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands, according to Marketplace staff, took home a piece of Vermont on Saturday.

The 2021 Made in Vermont Marketplace in South Burlington brought many local crafters and businesses back after losing last year’s event to the pandemic.

Customers can browse a variety of products made right here in the Green Mountain State.

“To see people love your products and to encourage you to continue, and to ask if they can order online, to say where can I get these things in stores? It’s just huge,” Cathy Branon of Branon’s Barrywilde Maples said. “It keeps us going and it keeps us wanting to work as hard as we are working.”

The marketplace is open at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 870 Williston Road on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours to attend. Masks are also required.

