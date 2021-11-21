Federal grant to help pave the way for pedestrian bridge project

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington announced Friday, that a $9.7 Million grant from the U.S Dept. of Transportation is on the way for the long awaited, I-89 bike and pedestrian bridge project.

“This is the biggest interstate exchange in the state,” City Manager Jessie Baker said. “There are tens of thousands of cars that pass through this intersection every day.”

Baker says the project has been in the works since the early 2000′s and with help from this grant, the project is becoming a reality.

“The bike and pedestrian bridge over the interstate has been a priority for the city of South Burlington for many years. This was actually our fourth time applying for this funding opportunity. It’s really the vision to connect different segments of our community.”

The project, marked in red, aims to provide a bridge that will run over the interstate at Exit 14. Paths lead to the bridge from the Staples plaza on the left side, and CVS on the right. Connections to the Quarry Hill neighborhood and the university mall plaza would also be included.

Pedestrian Bridge Project (WCAX)

“We are contemplating a design competition to bring architects in to really make it a beautiful space,” Baker adds. “That likely will take about a year. Then we’ll obviously have to go through right of way, design and engineering, contracting, and then be under construction.”

Baker estimates the project could take anywhere from three to five years to complete. She also says there will be other funding sources going into this project.

On top of the federal grant, the city plans to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF), to limit the impact on tax payers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.