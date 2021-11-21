Local business hosts 4th annual Veteran’s Day Cannabis giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the fourth year, Heady Vermont is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Cannabis Giveaway.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, service members can stop by to check out a variety of cannabis products.

Monica Donovan of Heady Vermont says she’s read research that claims cannabis can help alleviate PTSD symptoms and heal physical and mental trauma. However, the VA website states “Research to date does not support cannabis as an effective PTSD treatment, and some studies suggest cannabis can be harmful, particularly when used for long periods of time.”

Donovan says every year, about a dozen veterans attend the event and say cannabis has been beneficial to them.

“There are limited studio on the efficacy of cannabis for the PTSD but the research that has been done does show that it may have potential benefits for helping some of that mental trauma associated with coming out of war,” Donovan said. “There needs to be a lot more research in this area so hopefully as federal regulations lift a little bit, we can explore them more on this subject.”

The giveaway is expected to end at 6 p.m.

