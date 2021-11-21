Looking for acts of kindness in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An initiative in one Vermont community is honoring the people making a difference.

Revitalizing Waterbury has launched an Acts of Kindness campaign. Waterbury residents are encouraged to nominate someone doing good deeds that often go unnoticed.

It all started when organizers realized they had leftover gift cards to local businesses that the town distributed during the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

“The stories that are coming in just melt your heart and make you smile,” said Revitalizing Waterbury Executive Director Karen Nevin. “There’s the daughter that nominated her mother and father, there’s the school teacher that’s been nominated by parent of a child in her class, there’s the young man who walks his dog and is seen picking up litter, there’s the barista who pours the coffee every single morning with a grin.”

Nevin says the group has received 56 entries so far. They will randomly select 25 people to win a $25 gift card to a local business.

Every nominee will get a handwritten thank-you note.

Submit an entry before the form closes Sunday.

