Looking Ahead: Week of Nov. 21

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Para Sport World Cup will kick off Monday, Nov. 22. The games will take place on Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York. The games will commence at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.

There will be a drive-through vaccine clinic in Essex County the week of Nov. 22. This clinic will give parents a chance to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19. Moriah Central School will be hosting the clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Participants will have to register through the Essex County Health Department. This clinic is only for those looking to get their first dose. The second dose clinic will happen at the same place and time on Dec. 14.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is hosting an emergency food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

This event will help the Akwesasne families. Volunteers will be distributing food items from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies last. The giveaway will take place at the former IGA building on Route 37. Those picking up food must stay in their car and wear a mask. Anyone receiving food must be an Akwesasne resident.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society is inviting the public to visit the Annual Festival of Trees.

The event will take place at the Hancock House. The festival will start on Friday, Nov. 26, and go on until the end of Dec. Each year community organizations, schools, businesses, and clubs will assist in decorating the Hancock House. Decorated trees, centerpieces, and gingerbread houses will all be donated to the event. This year more than 40 trees will be on display.

