Multiple crews complete hours-long rescue off Hunger Mountain

Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.
Search and rescue crews haul down the injured hiker under darkness Saturday evening.(Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nineteen rescuers from five search and rescue teams saved a 31-year-old Florida man, who slipped on icy rocks and injured his ankle Saturday afternoon. The rescue took about five hours, mostly in the dark.

The Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team says the man was hiking alone when he got hurt at about 2,800 feet up the Worcester side of the mountain.

The first teams were called just after 2:20 p.m. Two passing hikers stayed with him until the first rescuer reached the scene at 4:30.

The hiker’s ankle was splinted, and he was placed into a hypothermia bag. Shortly after 5 p.m., under darkness, the evacuation began. The hiker was hauled down steep, icy, and rocky conditions through a series of belays. Upon reaching an old logging road, an ATV drove the hiker down the rest of the way.

All rescuers and the hikers reached the base of the trail around 7 p.m. A friend took him to the hospital.

Rescuers recommend always hiking with at least one other person, taking plenty of warm clothes, food, water, and always being off the mountain well before darkness. Officials say ice creepers and headlamps are essential on any fall hike.

The teams involved were, Camels Hump Back Country Rescue Team, Colchester Technical Rescue, Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, Stowe Mountain Rescue and Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team.

