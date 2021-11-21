Advertisement

N.H. authorities investigating suspicious death

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police and the Attorney General’s office are investigating an apparent shooting in Orford that left one person dead.

The incident happened on Route 10 in Orford, an Upper Valley town just north of Lyme that abuts the Connecticut River, just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Police are also investigating a second location on Barton Whitney Road in nearby Newport that’s connected to the suspicious death. Officers have secured both locations.

Channel 3 News was on the Orford scene as local and state police responded this afternoon.

A residential home was blocked off with crime scene tape, and the road was temporarily closed to traffic. Route 10 has since reopened.

At this time, few details have been released. We do not know the name of the victim, the circumstances that led up to the incident, or if a suspect is in custody.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.

