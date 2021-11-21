Officials blame ‘risky behavior’ for uptick in traffic fatalities

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance is bringing attention to this year’s high number of fatalities on Vermont roads.

Officials say there have been 64 traffic deaths this year, which is about 10 more than this time last year. They also say Vermont is seeing a 60% increase in motorcycle deaths over the previous five-year rolling average.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Lt. Kevin Geno with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department to talk about this uptick in traffic deaths.

Watch the video for the full interview.

