Rise in Newport prison COVID-19 cases amid two facility outbreaks

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting an additional nine COVID-19 cases at Newport’s Northern State Correctional Facility.

The outbreak now totals 27 cases, including 20 inmates and seven staff. The facility remains on full lockdown, and contact tracing is underway.

St. Johnsbury’s Northeast Correctional Complex is also experiencing an outbreak with five total positives, including three inmates and two staff.

Statewide there are currently 26 positive incarcerated cases and 12 positive staff cases across four correctional facilities.

