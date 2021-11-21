Advertisement

UPDATE: New Hampshire man arrested for fatal shooting of cousin

New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire police respond to the shooting scene on Route 10 in Orford Saturday afternoon.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police have arrested a man for the fatal shooting of his cousin in Orford Saturday.

Police say Lance Goodrich, 35, of Lyme has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Brooke Goodrich, 25, by shooting her. Brooke Goodrich was Lance Goodrich’s cousin.

Hanover Police responded to the home where it happened on Route 10 in Orford around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Goodrich was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. on Barton Whitney Road in Newport.

Goodrich is scheduled to be arraigned at Grafton County Superior Court in North Haverhill Monday.

An autopsy for Brooke Goodrich will be conducted Sunday.

