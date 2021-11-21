Waterbury Backcountry Rescue sees 17th rescue this year

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) -

An afternoon hike in daylight turns to an early evening rescue under darkness. It’s a scenario rescue teams know all too well this time of year.

“You can get tricked a little because it looks like no problem, boot, but it did not take very long until we put our micro-spikes on,” said Sally Setson of Waterbury Center.

Setson is an avid hiker -- but stresses that, no matter your experience, accidents can happen on unpredictable terrain.

“We always talk about it like, oh we don’t want mountain rescue to come for us today, so not rushing, finding the best route, taking your time,” said Setson.

Waterbury Backcountry Rescue was one of five search and rescue teams high up on Hunger Mountain just 24 hours prior -- to evacuate a Florida man who got hurt and couldn’t descend on his own.

“Rocks up there are all covered in ice - you need ice creepers on - and he simply slipped and fell and injured his ankle,” said Brian Linder, Team Leader of the Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team.

Lindner says -- these situations can happen to anyone -- but weather and environmental related accidents make up about half of their rescues.

“Without warm clothing and without the headlamp there stuck and it takes us hours to hike up to them and bring the gear up to bring them off the mountain,” said Linder.

Linder says in 2001, when the Waterbury Backountry Rescue team was first created, they rescued around four or five people. Now in 2021 - this was their 17th rescue of the year, and Linder says he knows exactly why this number is increasing.

“I think people look at their cell phones and think that is their safety margin that they can go do things they shouldn’t do and if they get in trouble they’ll call 911,” said Linder.

Other hikers enjoying Hunger Mountain Sunday note carrying a headlight, bringing extra layers, and wearing the proper footwear are all critical steps before hitting the trail head.

“It’s a lot colder up there, and usually very windy,” said Ann Hartman of Stowe.

“I think people don’t realize the danger they can get into in a hurry especially if you’re ill prepared,” said Cy Cooper Smith of Milton.

Hikers also say knowing your limits is a huge part of the game.

Caroline Lustgarten of Waterbury spent the morning on Hunger Mountain with her 2 month old baby -- but turned around when it felt unsafe.

“It got a little bit icier at the top -- the risk of coming down with her in our front pouch was a little more than we were willing to take today,” said Lustgarten.

