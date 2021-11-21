What to do Sunday, Nov. 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Nov. 21.

The Fitness Zone Turkey Ride is happening Sunday, Nov. 21. It’s a charity spin class to help those in need in our community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Turkey Ride is a way for us to stay healthy and in shape during the holidays while also giving back. This event is meant to be a fun and inspiring way for the community to come together and raise money for a good cause. The ride will start at 10 a.m. and go on until 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. The class will be supported by donations, and space will be limited.

To sign up for the class call: (802) 527-1234

Another great community-building activity Sunday, Nov. 2 is a drag brunch.

Eleganza & Espresso Drag Brunch will take place at the Vermont Comedy Club. The event will start at 11 a.m. and go on until 1:30 p.m. Guests can expect there to be food, drinks, and plenty of entertainment. Tickets will cost $35. All participants are required to bring proof of vaccination, a photo ID, and a mask.

Another great way to support your community ahead of Thanksgiving is The Turkey Emergency Van Cram.

The event will take place at 11 Church Street in Saint Albans Sunday, Nov. 21. The event will go from 11:30 a.m. until noon. Northwest Food Bank is experiencing a severe shortage of turkeys for families this year, so they’re asking the community for help. You can help by bringing a frozen turkey to St. Paul’s Parking Lot to help cram the van.

