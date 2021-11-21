Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a great late fall day, with skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. It will be warmer than Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, a warm front and cold front will bring showers to the region. It may be mixed with snow in the mountains. The cold front will come through Monday morning, with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. A few flurries are possible during the afternoon. Early highs in the 40s will fall into the 30s during the day.

Tuesday will be a quiet but chilly day. Good news if you have travel plans Wednesday: it’s going to be sunny, with highs around 40 degrees. Thanksgiving will be fair and warmer, with upper 40s for highs. A system will then bring showers and mountain snow showers Friday. A few flurries may linger Saturday, with highs only in the low 30s that day.

