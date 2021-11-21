BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring showers into Monday morning, possibly mixed with snow in the mountains. That said, significant travel impacts are not expected. The cold front will pass through Monday morning, with some sunshine by afternoon. A few flurries are possible during the afternoon. Early highs in the 40s will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. Monday night will be dry and cold.

The middle of the week, including Thanksgiving, are looking good, especially if you have travel plans. Tuesday will be quite chilly, with highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be sunny, with highs around 40 degrees. Thanksgiving will remain dry, and be warmer.

Our next storm system will affect us Friday. It won’t be a big storm, but it’s looking rather raw with showers and mountain snow showers. Next weekend will be quiet and on the cold side, with a few flurries Saturday, and partly sunny skies Sunday.

